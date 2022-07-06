YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon man is being held without bond after allegedly shooting at his family.

The incident happened on June 19 in the 14000 block of North Frisco Road. Court documents reveal after the initial fight, Wade Womack left the home promising to “return and kill” one of his family members.

He allegedly came back with black paint around his eyes and told investigators “he was 1/10 Choctaw and it is his death war paint,” and he “knew there was going to be a fight and wanted to be prepared.”

Court records say Womack fired several rounds from a rifle from the driver’s seat of his truck in the driveway. Meanwhile, family members inside started shooting back.

The suspect was hit in the ear but OKCPD said it was non-life-threatening.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Womack has been charged with counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and one count of planning to perform an act of violence.

Court records also reveal that the state has filed a motion to hold Womack without bond. According to the motion, prosecutors argue that Womack is “known to be violently unstable,” and “no condition of bond is sufficient to ensure the safety” of the victim’s family.

In court on July 6, the judge ruled Womack be held in the Canadian County Jail without bond.