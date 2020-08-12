Yukon man killed in overnight crash

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Yukon man early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident on the eastbound I-40 service road at the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Canadian County.

Investigators say 25-year-old Kallan Smith was southbound on the service road when his 2005 Chevy pickup exited the road to the right.

The truck then re-entered the roadway to the left and crossed all lanes of traffic before hitting a concrete barrier wall and a concrete bridge support beam.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Smith was ejected approximately 20 feet.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

