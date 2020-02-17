Yukon middle school officials investigate after students throw full cans of soda at fellow classmates on bus

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials with Yukon Public Schools are investigating after an incident on a middle school bus where students were throwing full soda cans at their fellow classmates and spitting on them, forcing the bus to turn back around and head back to the school.

According to parents, there was an incident on a Yukon Middle School bus on Friday.

“It couldn’t have been too far into the bus ride because my daughter normally gets home a little bit after three and that’s when she called me to say they were already back at the school,” Danielle Hollars, a parent, told News 4.

Hollars said her daughter told her she would need to come pick her up from the school because some of the students started assaulting other students with soda cans.

“She said they just started throwing the cans. Some were thrown up at the ceiling so the cans would kind of explode and then shower all the kids in soda. Some kids were hit directly in their heads. My daughter was hit in the back of her shoulders,” Hollars said. “They were spitting soda. They were spitting water.”

Officials with Yukon Public Schools sent News 4 this statement:

“Yukon Middle School and district administration were made aware of an incident occurring on one of our bus routes the afternoon of Friday, February 14th. Administrators received bus video footage the morning of Monday, February 17 and immediately began an investigation into the incident. The appropriate disciplinary actions are being taken with the students involved. Yukon Public Schools strives to maintain convenient and safe transportation to our students, including the assignment of an additional bus monitor to the respective bus route effective immediately. We encourage parents and guardians to take this opportunity to discuss appropriate behavior while at school and riding the school bus.”