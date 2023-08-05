8.5.23 @ 3:00 p.m. – The Yukon Police Department has released the following information concerning the tragic incident that resulted in the fatality of a 2-year-old child after a vehicle collision in the parking lot of a drive-thru restaurant in Yukon.

According to the police, at approximately 11:49 am, the collision occurred in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant located at 1724 Garth Brooks Blvd. The child was walking with their parents

when the incident took place.

Authorities confirm upon receiving the emergency call, police and fire

personnel swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate lifesaving efforts before

the child was rushed to a level one trauma hospital.

Police officials say despite the efforts of medical professionals, the child succumbed to injuries sustained during the vehicle collision while receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

A investigation into the collision is ongoing according to Yukon officials and any witnesses or individuals with additional information regarding the collision are

encouraged to contact the Yukon Police by phone (405) 354-2553 with any relevant

details.

No further information has been released at this time.

8.5.23 @ 2:10 p.m. – Yukon PIO John Brown has told KFOR that he cannot confirm a child has passed and said a official statement will be released shortly. KFOR’s Amaya Ward will have the latest details at 6pm.

ORIGINAL STORY

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Yukon Police Department has confirmed on it’s Facebook page officials are on the scene investigating child struck by a vehicle.

According to authorities police and fire personnel are working a collision involving a child being struck by a vehicle on Garth Brooks Blvd. and Target Drive.

Police say the child has been transported to the hospital.

No word on the child’s condition.

This story is developing.