YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Yukon Police Department is asking residents to stay alert to a scam that is targeting the community.

Image courtesy KFOR

Yukon PD says, an automated e-mail message that looks like it’s been sent on behalf of the violations and fines office. Authorities confirm, the fake e-mails are complete with the official police logo with an urgent message that you must pay your citation within 72 hours.

Residents are advised not to click the links in those emails and spread the word on keeping devices updated with strong and unique passwords, according to the Yukon Police Department.



