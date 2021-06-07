Yukon Police investigate after several report driver striking geese with van

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Yukon Police Department say they are investigating after receiving a number of reports of someone in a van striking several geese Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say a white van struck several geese near the 1800 block of South Yukon Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

The Yukon Police Department has begun an investigation into the incident and this includes contacting the owner of the vehicle and identifying the driver.

The cause of the incident (#2021-12324) is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Yukon Police Department by phone at (405) 350-2553.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report