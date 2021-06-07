Yukon Police investigate after several report driver striking geese with van

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Yukon Police Department say they are investigating after receiving a number of reports of someone in a van striking several geese Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say a white van struck several geese near the 1800 block of South Yukon Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The Yukon Police Department has begun an investigation into the incident and this includes contacting the owner of the vehicle and identifying the driver.

The cause of the incident (#2021-12324) is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Yukon Police Department by phone at (405) 350-2553.