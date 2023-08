YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a grenade was allegedly found in a backyard in Yukon.

According to officials, the grenade was found Monday morning near the 1200 block of Glenwood Drive. Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad was called in shortly after.

A nearby school was placed on a “soft” lockdown while authorities investigated any potential threats, but it has been determined that the grenade was inert.

Officials say the scene has been cleared and the roads have reopened.