YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Police Department officials say they are searching for a man after he allegedly followed multiple women and children around a major retail store while fondling himself.

Deputy Chief John Brown said the man appears to be in his mid to late 30s.

“It’s not normal,” Brown said. “It’s not right.”

According to Brown, it was around 2 o’clock in the afternoon on July 23rd when the call came in at a store near Garth Brooks Boulevard and I-40.

“We had we had an adult female, she was a mother of a couple children, and she had seen this male subject following her, kind of watching her and her kids,” Brown said. “She had intuition about something just wasn’t right with him.”

Brown said when police officers looked at surveillance video, they saw at least two victims of his actions.

Police also said he followed one of the women around for about 10 minutes and that it all happened inside the store.

The man left in the silver car that can be seen in one of the pictures. Brown said the car’s license plate came back out of Texas and he may be from out of state.

With an investigation ongoing in the hopes of catching him soon, Brown warns Oklahomans to be aware of their surroundings in public.

“Who knows if he spent a whole day doing this, a whole weekend of doing this,” Brown said. “When you go shopping out in public, we just want to remind shoppers that you’re just vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and let somebody know if you see something out of place. It could be a person; it could be a package or anything.”

Anyone who knows the man, has any information or may have seen him is encouraged to call Yukon police at 405-350-5505.