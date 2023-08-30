YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools announced this week the district is making changes to home football game management protocols.

Spectators should expect to follow the new safety guidelines for athletic events moving forward.

Student, staff, and patron safety and security, according to Yukon school leadership, is a top priority.

Yukon Schools says it has worked diligently with the District Administration and local law enforcement to update safety and security protocols at athletic events.

In making Yukon events enjoyable and safe, listed below are the new rules:

Spectator Guidelines:

• No student re-entry

• Only approved bags are allowed. (See Clear Bag Guidelines)

• No loitering allowed in school parking lots or on school property

• No unauthorized people will be allowed on the sidelines. Spectators are expected to stay in the

designated area in the stands

• All students must remain on the side of the arena or stadium designated for their school’s fan

base.



Prohibited Items:

• Weapons of any kind

• Coolers, containers, or ice chest

• Beach balls, footballs, or any other unauthorized sporting equipment

• Outside food or drink

• Noisemakers of any type that could cause a stop in play

• Pets (with the exception of registered service animals)

• Laser pointers

• Bags, backpacks, fanny packs, hard binocular cases, or purses (see Clear Bag Guidelines)

Yukon Public Schools says it reserves the right to revoke/remove spectators at any time who refuse to comply with spectator guidelines and appreciate cooperation in in ensuring the safety of the students, staff, and patrons.