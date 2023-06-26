YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools is giving away free books during the city’s annual 4th of July festival.

The Book Bus will be at Shedeck Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4, offering a selection of books suitable for all ages and interests.

Enrollment in the district is not a requirement to receive a book.

“We are delighted to extend this initiative as our contribution to the community. It has been made possible by the generous donations of thousands of books from community members over the past few months,” said the school district. “Whether you’re a child just starting your reading journey or an adult looking for a new adventure, there will be something for everyone.”

Yukon’s Freedom Fest will be held Monday, July 3, from 5-10 p.m. and Tuesday, July 4, from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Park (500 W Vandament) and City Park (2200 S Holly Ave).