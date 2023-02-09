YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, a metro school district wants to hear from you.

Yukon Public Schools announced that it is holding a job fair on Feb. 27.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., organizers will host an interview-style job fair open to individuals who have previous teaching experience, teaching certification, and college of education students.

You can pre-register for the job fair here.

The district says it has the Top 6A starting salary pay in the state of Oklahoma.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for salary increases for our teachers and staff.” Dr. Jason Brunk, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources said. “This year, we are especially proud that we are the top starting salary for teachers amongst all 6A schools in the metro and we believe we are among the top five starting salaries in our state. We prioritize our culture and our compensation for every single staff member and as a result, have been recognized for seven consecutive years as one of Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces. Achieving this salary milestone just adds to the excitement!”