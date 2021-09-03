Yukon Public Schools latest Oklahoma district to mandate masks

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools says anyone entering a YPS facility during the school day will be required to wear a mask.

YPS officials say the decision comes after an Oklahoma County District Court judge ruled to halt the new state law banning face mask mandates in schools.

Yukon parents and guardians will receive a call Saturday when they will have the option of confirming their student’s compliance or begin the opt-out process due to medical, religious, or personal reasons.

Several metro school districts have made the decision to mandate masks, including Oklahoma City, Western Heights, and Edmond public schools.

“No matter what you choose for your student, it is our hope that this opportunity will honor the decisions of each family,” said Yukon Public Schools via Facebook post. “At the same time we are attempting to make our schools safer as we continue to move forward in a positive fashion to maintain our in person instruction.”

The mandate begins Sept. 8.