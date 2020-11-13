Yukon Public Schools moving to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise in Canadian County

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continues to climb, officials with several metro school districts say they are moving their students to virtual learning.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 147,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,667 cases, or a 1.8% increase.

There were 12 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,493.

After the health department’s data was released, officials with Yukon Public Schools announced that students in that district would be moving to distance learning

“Today, Oklahoma State Department of Health released their COVID-19 alert map with Canadian County showing over 50 new cases per 100,000 people. Pursuant to OK State Department of Education guidelines this places us in the red category, therefore students in the traditional learning pathway will transition to the Continuous Learning Plan,” a note from Yukon Public Schools read.

Officials say Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 will be virtual learning days and there will be no live instruction.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 18, students will begin receiving live virtual instruction.

In addition to moving to virtual learning, Simeroth says being in the red category means everything at school facilities will shut down. As a result, there will be no practices and no rehearsals.

Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth says district leaders will reevaluate the coronavirus status of Canadian County on the Friday following Thanksgiving.

“Canadian County, we need your help. We need you to stay socially distanced. We need you to wear your mask. We need you to do the things that we know help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Simeroth said.

