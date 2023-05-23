YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A local school district is providing free meals for children between the ages of 1 and 18 this summer.

Officials with Yukon Public Schools announced its no cost summer lunch program.

Organizers say students are not required to be enrolled in Yukon schools to benefit from this program.

However, children must be physically present at the designated location during the specified times in order to receive a nutritious lunch.

The free lunch program is available Monday through Friday, from May 30 through July 28. It will not be available on July 3 and July 4.

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meals will be served at the following locations:

Yukon High School Cafeteria: 1777 S. Yukon Parkway in Yukon

Redstone Intermediate Cafeteria: 11501 W. Britton Rd. in Yukon

Myers Elementary Cafeteria: 1200 S. 1st St in Yukon.

Overholser Village: 9355 Sundown Dr. in Oklahoma City (only from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.)

Welcome Home Community: 1112 Life Style Dr. in Oklahoma City (only from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.)