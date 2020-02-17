Yukon schools investigating violent incidents on bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) -- Officials with Yukon Public Schools are investigating an incident on a middle school bus.

During that incident, parents say students were throwing full soda cans at their fellow classmates and spitting on them, forcing the bus to turn back around and head back to the school.

"This has been going on since the beginning of the school year," Danielle Hollars told KFOR.

Hollars, a Yukon Middle School parent, said she's worried about her daughter's safety on the school bus.

"I mean, some of these kids are sharpening pencils and then throwing them at the bus driver," Hollars said.

Hollars said several violent incidents like that have occurred this school year and she believes the same students are responsible.

The most recent incident happened on Valentine's Day.

"She said they just started throwing the cans. Some were thrown up at the ceiling so the cans would kind of explode and then shower all the kids in soda. Some kids were hit directly in their heads. My daughter was hit in the back of her shoulders," Hollars said.

The bus driver turned around and headed back to the school where parents had to pick their children up.

"I told them I was concerned that they put those kids back on the bus," Hollars said.

Hollars posted about it on Facebook. Other parents commented and thanked her for speaking out, while some said they also complained to the school.

"I said, 'You know, these kids are going to keep bullying and you know, God forbid, a kid snaps and there's a school shooting or a stabbing,'" Hollars said.

Officials with Yukon Public Schools sent KFOR this statement:

“Yukon Middle School and district administration were made aware of an incident occurring on one of our bus routes the afternoon of Friday, February 14th. Administrators received bus video footage the morning of Monday, February 17 and immediately began an investigation into the incident. The appropriate disciplinary actions are being taken with the students involved. Yukon Public Schools strives to maintain convenient and safe transportation to our students, including the assignment of an additional bus monitor to the respective bus route effective immediately. We encourage parents and guardians to take this opportunity to discuss appropriate behavior while at school and riding the school bus.” Yukon Public Schools

"The principal said, 'Well, I'm going to look into this. I'm not going to let it go,' and I hope that he follows through with that," Hollars said.