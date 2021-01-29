Yukon Sonic floods with water from floor drains, employee alleges they were told to keep working

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro Sonic was flooded Monday night with water coming out of their floor drains, and an employee alleges they were told to continue working in the 5-to-6-inch-high water.

According to Zackery Jones, an associate manager at the Sonic, it wasn’t too bad at first. He said there was only about an inch of water around 4 p.m. Monday. However, he said by 8 p.m. it was covering their feet as they sloshed through it to keep working.

Jones said it was a nightmare on Main Street Monday night. The water bubbled up from the floor drains and filled the entire kitchen, with carhops coming and going.

“It was not a fun time,” Jones said. “It was almost like being in a pool.”

A Sonic in Yukon was flooded, but management kept serving food.

Jones said it was business as usual, despite the water continuing to rise.

“Sure enough it just kept rising and rising,” he said. “I kept thinking, ‘Should we really be selling food? Should we even have our employees here?’”

Jones made a call to his general manager when the issue started. Jones alleges he was told to call a plumber.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, that’s fine, just stay there, we’ll figure it out later,’” Jones said. “At one point, I was like, ‘Hey, it’s getting really, really bad and we definitely shouldn’t be open,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, just let me know in a little bit longer and we’ll just see how it’s going.’”

The flooded floor at the Yukon Sonic.

According to Jones, it wasn’t until four hours after the flood started and employees were standing in about six inches of water that he made his own call as the plumber was trying to fix the issue. This one wasn’t to managers.

“I got everyone up, I got all our stuff done as well as I could without water and stuff and sent them all home,” Jones said.

The restaurant was originally supposed to close at 10 p.m., but Jones said he closed up shop at 8 p.m. KFOR reached out to Sonic for comment. Their full statement on the situation is as follows:

“Sonic is committed to the highest levels of hygiene and food safety standards. The incident at this franchised location is unacceptable. We have taken immediate action with the franchisee, and this issue has been corrected. We want to reassure our guests that this is an isolated issue, and we are confident that this drive-in now meets our high standards. Further, we are working with the franchisee to ensure that steps are in place so that this does not happen again.” SONIC SPOKESPERSON

“I guess it had gotten fixed by the next morning, but still even then, I didn’t think we should have been in there,” Jones said.

Jones said the water did get very close to getting in the refrigerators and freezers, but as far as he knows, no food or products were contaminated.

KFOR received the Oklahoma State Department of Health inspection report on the incident. The report states that “gray water” backed up into the floors, and an inspection of the Sonic has been completed.