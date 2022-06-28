Correction: The first day of festivities will be on Sunday, July 3

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A fireworks show will be held in Yukon to celebrate America’s veterans.

The annual Veterans Tribute at Freedom Fest will be held in honor of all veterans on Sunday, July 3 at Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament.

The event will have food trucks, free entertainment and a big fireworks show.

Oklahoma band the Hi-Fi Hillbillies kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. and will perform until 8 p.m. They play vintage rock-and-roll dance tunes by artists like Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, The

Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Irv Wagner’s Concert Band takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. to perform a tribute to U.S. Armed Forces.

A fireworks extravaganza will conclude the event at 10 p.m.

Freedom Fest will continue on Monday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with free watermelon and ice cream, OKC Philharmonic concert, fireworks and more.

The Freedom Fest Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4. A hot dog eating contest will also be held. The fireworks show will close the festivities at 10 p.m.

Go to www.yukonok.gov/freedom-fest for more information.