Yukon updates emergency declaration to include mask requirement in certain areas

Local

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Yukon are taking steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in their community.

On Thursday, city leaders updated their declaration of emergency to include requirements and recommendations for high-risk activities regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The following guidelines go into effect at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 4:

  • All employees of restaurants and bars are required to wear masks
  • Bar capacities should be lowered to 50 percent
  • Any venue with theater-style seating is required to use staggered seating, either by closing every other row or with at least two seats between separate parties.

Yukon is also requiring all city employees and the public to wear masks while in city buildings.

Officials say those who are willfully violating the proclamation could face a $700 fine or three days in jail.

