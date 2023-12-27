OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Lottery says the Sooner State has a new millionaire after a Yukon woman claimed her $1,000,000 winnings Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Lottery, Tamara, from Yukon, purchased the winning Platinum Jackpot scratcher ticket at a 7-Eleven on W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

“Tamara said that when she scratched her ticket, she was shocked to see that she had won the top prize,” said Oklahoma Lottery. “She immediately took the ticket to her mother and asked her to double check the win to make sure. But even after hearing it confirmed, she said it didn’t sink in until she came in to claim it.”

Tamara told lottery officials she plans on taking her mom on a cruise before buying them a new home in Florida.

The Oklahoma Lottery says there are two more top prizes still available in the Platinum Jackpot game.