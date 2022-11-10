Credit: City of Yukon Christmas in the Park

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – You may be preparing for Thanksgiving with your family, but the City of Yukon is already gearing up for Christmas.

City leaders say the holiday activities kick off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. with the Mascot Dash.

During the Mascot Dash, mascots from all over the area compete in the 100-yard dash.

Following the dash, runners can take part in the Chill Your Cheeks 5K Run at 5 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Park.

Credit: City of Yukon, Chill Your Cheeks 5K

This year, more than 400 runners are expected to follow the course through the beautifully illuminated Christmas in the Park lights.

The course closes at 6 p.m. so it can open to drive-thru traffic.

Online registration for the run is open online. You can register in person at the Yukon Community Center or Jackie Cooper Gym.

If running isn’t your style, you can take part in the Jingle Walk, which is a leisurely stroll through the lights at Chisholm Trail Park. On-site registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free.

Families can enjoy the Kringle Karnival to celebrate the opening of the Christmas festivities at the north end of Chrisholm Trail Park.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can enjoy face painting, inflatables, train rides, crafts, concession food trucks, carnival games, and performances. Santa will stop by and pose for pictures.

Admission to the carnival is free.

At 7 p.m., you will want to turn your eyes to the sky as 30 drones perform a spectacular night show.

Credit: City of Yukon Christmas in the Park

The highlight of the event will be the opening of Christmas in the Park. It officially opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Day.

Visitors can see the lights by driving through the park, or walking through the holiday wonderland.

Christmas in the Park boasts over 5 million lights and 500 imaginative displays.

Admission is free and donations are accepted at the exit.

For more information, visit the Christmas in the Park website.