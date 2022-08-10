YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Yukon is hosting “Rock the Route” for kids and those who are kids-at-heart.

On September 1, both kids and adults are welcome to enjoy the activities offered from 6-11 p.m. at this year’s “Rock the Route”. Activities including a free craft tent, music wall and yard games. The Okie Gellyball will also be there for the first time to offer a free shooting gallery.





Children at past “Rock the Route” event. Images from the city of Yukon.

There will also be “Pay to Play” activities including a mechanical bull, rock climbing wall and face painters. Prices are to be determined.

In addition to all of these activities, there will be a free concert featuring Muscadine Bloodline and special guest, Jack Ingram, to provide quality live music.

For more information about “Rock the Route”, please visit this website.