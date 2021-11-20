Yukon’s yuletide extravaganza, Christmas in the Park, is back

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon is welcoming the return of the Christmas season with its annual holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park.

Christmas in the Park returns at 6 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 20, then continues from 6-11 p.m. each night through New Year’s Eve. The tour includes Yukon City Park, Freedom Trail and Chisholm Trail Park.

Christmas in the Park; Courtesy: City of Yukon

The yuletide extravaganza surrounds community members and visitors with luminescent Christmas brilliance as they walk or drive through three interconnected parks – Yukon City Park, Freedom Trail and Chisholm Trail Park.

City officials will usher in Christmas in the Park with an assortment of events and activities.

The Mascot Dash will be at 4:30 p.m., featuring mascots from throughout the area competing in a 100-yard dash.

Chill Your Cheeks 5K Run begins at 5 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Park. Over 400 runners are expected to participate.

Christmas in the Park; Courtesy: City of Yukon

The Jingle Walk kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at North Pavilion in Chisholm Trail Park, next to Boot Hill, and includes a jaunt through Chisholm Trail Park’s millions of glowing Christmas lights.

The Kringle Karnival, located at the north end of Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament, will offer plenty of fun from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It includes face painting, inflatables, train rides, crafts, concession food trucks, carnival games and performances by Irv Wagner’s Trombone Ensemble. Santa Claus will stop by to celebrate and pose for pictures. Admission is free.