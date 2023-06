OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – YWCA Oklahoma City is seeking donations of comfortable pants.

According to YWCA, its Sexual Assault Department is in urgent need of comfortable bottoms such as sweat pants, scrub bottoms, leggings, basketball shorts, etc.

Officials say these clothing items are given to SANE patients as their clothing is often taken as evidence.

If you would like to help, donations can be taken or shipped to 2460 NW 39th Street, Oklahoma City.