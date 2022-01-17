Zac Brown Band bringing ‘Out in the Middle Tour’ to OKC

Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band, seen here in Feb. 2020, said Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Entercom)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Country music fans in Oklahoma will be able to see a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning band during an upcoming tour.

Zac Brown Band announced its upcoming 2022 international tour, ‘Out in the Middle Tour.’

The multi-city tour will visit Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on Friday, May 20.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” said Brown. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. on the band’s website.