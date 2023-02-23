PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A native Oklahoman who took the world by storm as part of a popular 1990s boy band is now turning in his drum set to serve God.

If you were alive in 1997, you probably remember the craze surrounding the band ‘Hanson.’ The band, which was made up of three brothers from Oklahoma, became a worldwide sensation.

Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson toured the world after selling millions of copies of their ‘Middle of Nowhere’ album and ‘Mmmbop’ became a hit single.

Now, it seems one of the members is turning his focus to the church.

According to the Georgian Diocese in North America, Zac Hanson was recently appointed as a deacon in the church.

Hanson took on the name Deacon Mercurios Hanson and has been assigned to serve at the Sacred Monastery of St. lakovos ‘New Studion’ in Piedmont, Oklahoma.

Hanson is married and has five children.