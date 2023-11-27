OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular spot inside the Oklahoma City Zoo has reached the end of it’s era. Zoo officials confirm, the process of tearing down “Aquaticus” has began.

According to Zoo officials, the Aquaticus will be demolished to for improvements and a new exhibit set to include an outdoor amphitheater, beach areas for the animals and areas where you can get face to face with seal lion and seals.

Zoo officials say it’s new developments will enhance the zoo by making way for a new marine mammal habitat set to open in 2025.