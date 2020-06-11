Location & time set for President Trump’s upcoming Tulsa rally – his first MAGA rally since COVID-19 quarantine

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The time and location for President Donald Trump’s upcoming ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Tulsa has been set; it will be his first rally since the COVID-19 quarantine.

“There is no better place than America’s Heartland to restart our Make America Great Again Rallies,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump is fired up and ready to rebuild, restore, and renew the American Dream. There’s no doubt that the Great American Comeback is here, and we are looking forward to the tremendous crowds and enthusiasm behind President Trump.”

The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., according to a news release.

Trump said he also plans to visit Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. The President has not held a rally since early March, when all in-person campaign events halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming rally in Tulsa has drawn criticism.

The event is being held in Tulsa, the location of the Tulsa Race Massacre, on June 19, the date of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, lambasted Trump’s decision to hold the rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris said on Twitter.

This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party. https://t.co/lUXpnUoFQU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 11, 2020

Al Green, a Texas congressman and Congressional Black Caucus member, also blasted the rally.

A Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of #TulsaMassacre) on Juneteenth (a day of emancipation recognition) is more than a slap in the face to African Americans; it is overt racism from the highest office in the land. #RejectRacism — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) June 11, 2020

Governor Kevin Stitt on Monday released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will visit Tulsa:

“We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state. The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening.

I am excited to welcome President Trump to Tulsa next week and for Oklahomans to show the world how we are a Top 10 state.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Trump’s announcement came as coronavirus cases are on the rise in some parts of the US. Cases are still increasing in 19 states, while 24 are trending downward and seven are holding steady. Nationally, more than 1.9 million people have been infected by the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Oklahoma with 7,626 confirmed cases so far, which is a rise of a 146 cases in the past 24 hours.