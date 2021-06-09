Lockdown lifted after reports of shots fired outside Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Joint Base San Antonio Lackland issued an “all clear” Wednesday around 3 p.m., after it was locked down due to reports of an active shooter situation.

According to News4SanAntonio, base officials sent out an alert message around 12:30 p.m. to let all personnel know of the situation — which ended up being reports of several shots fired outside of the base’s Valley Hi gate.

Base public affairs first said in a Wednesday afternoon statement two suspects may have fired shots at the base from outside the gates. When trainees responded, the shooters fled, according to News4SA.

But in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, News4SA said officials are trying to determine if shots were actually fired. Lt. Col. Brian S. Loveless said it’s not confirmed there were two gunmen, but an investigation is ongoing.

JBSA reported there are no injuries.

📢#ActiveShooter update:



➡There are no suspected injuries at this time.

➡The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

➡JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021