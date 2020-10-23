Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing nonverbal child with autism

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing nonverbal 13-year-old boy with autism.

Nolan Laster is described as a 5’6″-5’7″ tall boy weighing less than 100 lbs. with brown, short/shaved hair.

Photo of 13-year-old Nolan Laster

Officials say Laster can say some words, but most likely will not answer. He also stems, twists his body, and will make loud noises often.

Laster most likely has on a long sleeve top that is dark in color.

If you see Laster or know of his whereabouts, contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office or 911 immediately.