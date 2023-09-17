A Logan County Deputy is out of the hospital after a Saturday night suspected DUI crash near Sooner Road and Charter Oak, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Freddie Watkins of Oklahoma City was booked into Logan County Jail early Sunday morning for DUI causing great bodily injury, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, and failing to maintain security.

Freddie Lee Watkins. {Logan County Jail}

The Logan County deputy on duty who was hit has not been named.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told KFOR that the deputy is doing okay but that he will more than likely need surgery.

Vehicle damage seen on the side of Sooner Road Sunday. {KFOR}

KFOR has reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more information and will update when it comes in.