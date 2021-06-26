Logan County woman, child safe after alleged kidnapping; suspect in critical condition after shooting himself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman and child are safe after allegedly being kidnapped by the woman’s husband and taken to Texas. The man shot himself after a standoff and is in critical condition.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken from Logan County. The man drove them south to Texas.

Authorities in Corpus Christi and San Patricio County were called to help with stopping the driver.

He was chased through two counties, and at one point called 911 and told the dispatcher to have the units back off because he had a gun and bomb. He also said he wanted to see the ocean.

“That pursuit ended after officers were able to spike the vehicle,” Corpus Christi Police Interim Chief David Blackmon said. “Unfortunately the driver and an infant jumped out of the vehicle, he grabbed the infant, ran inside of this building. The spouse was able to get away from the offender.”

The suspect fired a shot inside the building and told everyone to get out. No one was hurt.

“A standoff ensued, CCPD was able to get out their SWAT team and their hostage negotiation team

to try to reason with the individual and get him to come out,” Blackmon said.

Hostage negotiators talked to the man for several hours. Then, he shot himself and was in critical condition at last check.

“Unfortunately it ended with him shooting himself before we could come to a peaceful resolution,” Blackmon said.

KFOR reached out to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on what happened when the suspect was still in Oklahoma but were told to check back Monday.