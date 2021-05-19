Lollapalooza 2021 official lineup revealed

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official lineup Wednesday for this summer’s music festival.

The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus.

Other performers announced are DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch — among many others.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LOLLAPALOOZA LINEUP

Four-day general admission tickets are on sale at noon Wednesday. The passes cost $350, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report