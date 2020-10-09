Longtime Fort Cobb-Broxton basketball coach enters rehab after months-long COVID-19 hospitalization

FORT COBB, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma town continues to rally behind their beloved coach who has finally been released from the hospital after months of battling COVID-19 and pneumonia at the same time. 

Fort Cobb-Broxton High School basketball coach Scott Hines has been sick since June.

Scott, his wife Becky and two boys all became sick early June. Becky and their children fully recovered but Scott’s symptoms never got any better.

When Scott first became sick, his lungs collapsed and was immediately hooked up to a ventilator.

He was taken to a hospital in Chickasha, then transferred to Deaconess in Oklahoma City, and finally landing at INTEGRIS Baptist where he’s been since August. 

But now, Scott’s doctors have deemed him well enough to begin his road to recovery.

Scott was released from INTEGRIS Baptist on Tuesday and moved to the Jim Thorpe Rehab Center at INTEGRIS Southwest.

But the support for the family hasn’t stopped. Scott’s students continue to show their love for the 52-year-old basketball coach.

