Longtime Fort Cobb-Broxton basketball coach fighting COVID-19, pneumonia

FORT COBB, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma town is rallying behind their beloved coach while he’s hooked up to a ventilator in the hospital, battling COVID-19 and pneumonia at the same time.

“Coach Hines is a competitor,” Fort Cobb-Broxton Principal James Biddy said. “He’s not going down without a fight.”

Fort Cobb-Broxton High School basketball coach Scott Hines has been sick for nearly a month.

The 52-year-old is still relying on several machines to work his heart and lungs.

Principal James Biddy has known Scott for over 20 years.

“We live out here in the country and we think we aren’t involved but this has hit us hard,” Principal Biddy said.

Hines has created a powerhouse program at Fort Cobb-Broxton, snatching up seven state titles.

Scott has always been healthy on and off the court, but now he’s remains in a coma.

“It’s been a lot of stress and anxiety,” Scott’s wife Becky Hines said.

Scott’s wife and two boys wait everyday for updates 90 miles away.

The family of four all became sick early June, but Scott’s symptoms never got any better.

He was taken to a hospital in Chickasha, then transferred to Deaconess in Oklahoma , and now he’s at Integris Baptist in the ER.

“We just don’t know where we got it from,” Becky Hines said.

When Scott first became sick, his lungs collapsed and was immediately hooked up to a ventilator.

“It’s really been painful to watch him go through this,” long-time friend Freda Pahcoddy said.

Hundreds from Fort Cobb and surrounding communities held a prayer vigil for Scott Sunday night, as they continue to cheer him on.

“We can’t wait till Scott is better and can walk through the halls again,” Pahcoddy said. “That’s what I am looking forward to.”

Scott’s wife and children have full recovered.

As for his condition, his wife tells KFOR his status hasn’t changed much. He is showing small strides of recovery, but doctors say the next 48 hours are crucial.

