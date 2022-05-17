OKLAHOMA CITY (Storyful/KFOR) – If you have ever visited the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, you may have seen Isa, one of the Zoo’s giant Galapagos tortoises. Isa just turned 94, and the Zoo gave her an intricately-designed cantaloupe with carrots and strawberries for her birthday dessert.

As one of the Zoo’s oldest animals, Isa is still in her prime. Galapagos tortoises in captivity can live up to about 175 years.

The Zoo states that in the 1970’s, the Galapagos tortoise population plummeted to about 3,000 in the wild and neared extinction. However, conservation efforts have led to their wild population currently hovering around 20,000.