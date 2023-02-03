OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone who only has eyes for you, you won’t want to miss out on some of the lovable pets at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 48 animals on Thursday but only recorded 21 animal adoptions.

Organizers say there are dozens of dogs and cats in need of a loving home.

  • Georgia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hollywood Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jill Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lychee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Manny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Melinda Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Miles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nicholas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sugar Bee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Twister Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Victoria Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mama Dee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Envy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.