Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony

by: Josh Breslow

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Did country legend Loretta Lynn marry Kid Rock over the weekend? Not exactly.

“Sorry girls, he’s taken now!” the 88-year-old country legend wrote on her Facebook page.

Lynn said she was at a vow renewal ceremony over the weekend when “things got crazy.”

She wrote she and Kid Rock “always teased about getting ourselves married” and “the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it.”

Lynn’s social media post received thousands of comments and shares.

