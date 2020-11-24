Louisiana man dies after being hit by car in Pottawatomie County

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Louisiana man.
Around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 15, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along U.S. 177, near 45th St. in Pottawatomie County.
Investigators say a 2007 Ford Mustang was heading southbound on U.S. 177 as 56-year-old George E. Payne, Jr. was crossing the roadway.
Troopers say Payne was crossing in a dark, non-designated area and was hit by the Mustang.
Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation
