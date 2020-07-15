Louisiana man refuses to wear mask at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle, report says

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — A Louisiana man who was asked to leave Walmart after refusing to wear a mask is accused of hitting a police officer with his vehicle.

A West Monroe, Louisiana, police officer was called to a Walmart Supercenter on Tuesday evening to help with an unruly customer, who was later identified as 64-year-old Ricky Taylor, according to arrest reports.

The officer told Taylor that the store’s policy required all customers to wear a mask and offered one to Taylor, the report said. Taylor began cursing at the officer inside the store and saying, “You can’t make me wear a f***ing mask.”

The officer told Taylor he was being placed on a trespassing notice and must leave the store. He also asked for Taylor’s driver’s license, but Taylor refused and said, “I could give it to you, but I’m not,” according to the reports.

Taylor then got into his vehicle. As the officer was taking down Taylor’s license plate number, Taylor allegedly backed his vehicle up and struck the officer twice, according to the reports.

Another officer arrived and wrestled Taylor to the ground. Taylor was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

When questioned, Taylor said he could not wear a mask due to a medical condition and that he did not see the officer behind his vehicle.

