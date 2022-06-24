SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Storyful/KFOR) -Timothy the hippo is a shining star at The San Antonio Zoo, where he leaps like a dolphin, opens wide for a drink from a water hose, performs swimming acrobatics, and now he’s chomping down on a fruit-filled popsicle, that he even takes with him underwater.

“Timothy the hippo absolutely loved his popsicle!” the Zoo posted on Facebook, where Timothy has a big fan base.

Along with popsicles, Timothy also devours pumpkins and cantaloupes, to the delight of his many Zoo fans.