Love’s Travel Stops family member donates $200,000 to United Way of Central Oklahoma COVID-19 response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A member of the family that founded Love’s Travel Stops is joining her daughters in making a large donation to United Way of Central Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Laura Love and her daughters donated $200,000 to United Way of Central Oklahoma to help the agency in their COVID-19 response, according to a United Way news release.

Laura Love, the daughter of Love’s Travel Stops founders Tom and Judy Love, is a longtime donor to the United Way of Central Oklahoma and a member of the organization’s Tocqueville Society and Women’s Leadership Society.

“Giving back to our community is an important value to our family, and we’re proud of our daughter and granddaughters for taking action to help those facing hardships during this especially trying time,” said Judy Love, who also serves on the United Way of Central Oklahoma board.

United Way of Central Okahoma’s COVID-19 Response Fund provides community members impacted by the pandemic essential resources, including child care, tutoring, mental telehealth and counseling, as well as providing assistance with rent, utilities, food, personal hygiene items and other basic necessities.

“We continue to be humbled by the overwhelming support of our loyal donors like the Love family,” United Way of Central Oklahoma President and CEO Debby Hampton said. “Their generosity has been crucial to ensuring that we can respond to our agencies expediently and efficiently during this time of crisis.”

You can donate to the United Way of Central Oklahoma COVID-19 Response Fund by texting COVIDOKC to 41444, going online at www.unitedwayokc.org or by mail to United Way of Central Oklahoma, P.O. Box 248947, Oklahoma City, OK 73124-8947.

