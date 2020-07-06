Lu Dort Talks Contract, Drops News on Roberson?

For the first time since Lu Dort signed a reported (Marc Stein) four year, 5.4 million dollar deal, he met the media as he and his Thunder prepare to return to play in Orlando.

Dort has had an eventful, albeit short, career with twists and turns. After not hearing his name called on draft night, Dort signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Thunder which turned into a two way contract with the Blue. But Dort made the most of it and after 29 games (21 starts), the Thunder gave him a deal with the big club.

For Dort, the contract was sweeter because he was able to share the news with his mom on her birthday.

Dort has played well helping the Thunder to a 16-5 record with him in the starting lineup. Dort is averaging six points, two rebounds, and an assist per game. Dort says his teammates were quick to send him love after he signed his deal.

However, that wasn’t the only big news out of his media availability. Dort, who’s been working out with Andre Roberson, said the Thunder veteran is “ready” to play and “looks good.”

You can hear Dort’s full comments on the contract extension as well as his work with Roberson in the video above.