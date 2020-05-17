Lucas Divino wins PBR’s historic closed-to-the-public, previously postponed event in Logan County

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – As the Professional Bull Riders Lucas Oil Invitational drew to a close Sunday afternoon, the world’s top 35 bull riders competed in the historic closed-to-fans Unleash The Beast event with a championship round that won’t soon be forgotten.

Each one of the final three riders completed 90-point rides and one athlete posted the high-marked bull score of the entire 2020 season.

As one of two riders to go a flawless 3-for-3, Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil) rode supreme to win the PBR Lucas Oil Invitational, presented by U.S. Border Patrol.

As the last rider out, and with the event title on the line, Divino reached the 8-second whistle and recorded his own 90-point ride, marked a massive 90.75 points.

Last month, PBR delayed their event indefinitely, but with the state reopening, the event took place with no audience, workers wearing masks and other safety protocols in place.

during the second round of the Guthrie, OK Lucas Oil Invitational, Unleash The Beast PBR. Photo By: Andy Watson @BullStockMedia.

