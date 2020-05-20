CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) – Lucky Star Casino officials recently sent out a letter to all employees saying operations will continue after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

I sent first part of this just a second ago. Real or fake? Floating around social media.

CEO Charlie Welbourne sent a letter to employees Tuesday saying leaders met with health officials to decide what to do after test confirmation.

Welbourne says officials agreed that it was safe to continue operations with the continuation of CDC guidelines.

Patrons are told to continue mask wearing inside the casino and employees will do the same.

Welbourne says these policies are being “constantly re-evaluated and updated as needed.”

The employee was taken off the work schedule in order to self-quarantine.

“We ask that you keep our team member in your prayers tonight,” said Welbourne.

Officials also say the employee’s possible work areas were cleaned and sanitized.

On April 29, Governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, Reggie Wassana told KFOR the casino will require gloves and masks on all employees, guests will be encouraged to wear them too. Crews will constantly be cleaning and disinfecting the machines, the tables, and the chips.

However, officials say it is now mandatory for all customers to wear masks.

We were notified that an employee from our Concho location tested positive for the coronavirus. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the employee was taken off the schedule for self-quarantine, work areas were professionally bio-cleaned and sanitized with an EPA “List N” product.

After consulting with local medical experts and based on the CDC guidelines it was determined that it was safe to continue operations.

Lucky Star Casino’s “Play It Safe” policies exceed the recommendations of the CDC regarding the containment and mitigation of COVID-19 and these strategies are re-evaluated and updated in real time as new information becomes available for our communities. Charlie Welbourne, CEO Lucky Star Casinos