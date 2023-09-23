The Macomb School District announced holding a Saturday night vigil just one day after officials announced a body found Wednesday was that of Makayla Meave-Byers.

MACOMB, Okla. (KFOR) – The Macomb School District announced that they are holding a Saturday night vigil just one day after officials announced Makayla Meave-Byers was dead.

Meave-Byers, according to the school staff was a dedicated teacher and parent and was loved by many throughout the district.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve this tragic loss of a beloved Macomb Public Schools educator and parent. Makayla cared deeply for our students and families and will be greatly missed,” the school’s post on Facebook stated.

| Family begs for help finding missing Pottawatomie woman >

Meave-Byers had been missing for quite some time according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. They said that she had been last seen on Friday, Sept. 15 at her home in Macomb.

A massive search that lasted days was conducted.

Wednesday the sheriff’s office announced that they had found a body wrapped in carpet south of Oklahoma Highway 59B and Hamilton Road. It would be Friday afternoon that they reported the body found was that of Myers-Beave.

“Macomb Public Schools is grateful for the strength and compassion of our community. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Makayla’s family, friends, students, and all those impacted by this terrible loss,” the school stated in their post.

The vigil was announced on Facebook Saturday morning that it would occur around 7:30 p.m. at Lexington High School.

Makayla Meave-Byers. {family, KFOR} Makayla Meave-Byers. {family, KFOR} Makayla Meave-Byers. {family, KFOR}

In previous interviews with KFOR, her family said how much they loved Makayla, they called her a great mother. Her sister mentioned that she had two adopted children and was a mother to four stepdaughters.

| Update: Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office confirms body found is missing woman >

“I just ask the lord to give them strength to make it through this and to be with Makayla,” said Jerry Clifton, family pastor.

Macomb Schools posted that their district has secured additional licensed counselors for those needing support on Monday.

“Open communication between families, children, and staff is very important. If you think your child is having a particularly difficult time dealing with the situation, please do not hesitate to contact the school for assistance or you may also contact the Youth Crisis Mobile Response at 833-885-CARE (2273) through Heartline of Oklahoma,” the school posted.