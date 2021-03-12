Made in Oklahoma: One pot red beans and rice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Here’s a hardy meal from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition that comes complete all in bowl – one pot red beans and rice.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 2 celery ribs, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 (15-ounce) cans red beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 tablespoons chopped Scissortail Farms Chives
  • 1 package Mountain View Andouille sausage, thinly sliced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Flavor Sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Pepper Seasoning
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock

Directions

  1. In a large saucepan cook rice according to package instructions. Set aside.
  2. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is lightly browned; remove and set aside.
  3. Add onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the Suan’s Scotch Bonet Flavor Sauce, garlic and Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Rub. Add the red beans, chicken stock, and sausage. Simmer covered for about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer for an additional 15 minutes. Serve on top of the rice, and garnish with the chopped chives.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter