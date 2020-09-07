Major road construction projects expected to begin across metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many drivers decided to hit the road this Labor Day, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say there are several construction projects you should be aware of when you return to your normal routine.

I-40 narrows at Sunnylane Rd. beginning Tuesday through 2023

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. and Hudiburg Dr. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and continuing daily as work begins on multiple bridge reconstructions at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd. Motorists can expect intermittent ramp closures throughout from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Other traffic impacts include:

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and continuing nightly through Friday;

The eastbound I-40 Service Rd. will be narrowed to one lane between S.E. 15th St. and Hudiburg Dr. from 7 a.m. Tuesday through spring 2021;

Sooner Rd. will narrow to one lane in each direction under I-40 between the service roads at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through spring 2021, including a short-term full closure by mid-September. Motorists may use the service roads for a detour during the closure.

Motorists are advised to locate an alternate route such as I-240 and US-62/N.E. 23rd St. or plan extra travel time and be prepared for delays in the area.

Learn more at https://www.ok.gov/odot/I-40_Del_City_bridges.html

I-44 speed limit reduced south of I-40 beginning Tuesday through fall 2021

Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and workers and equipment near the roadway on I-44 between eastbound and westbound I-40 and S.W. 74th St. beginning Tuesday as work begins on a bridge and pavement rehabilitation project that continues through fall 2021. Drivers, especially Will Rogers World Airport travelers, should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route. Upcoming lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled.

SH-152/Airport Rd. speed limit reduced at I-44 near Will Rogers World Airport beginning Tuesday through winter

Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and workers and equipment near the roadway on eastbound SH-152/Airport Rd. between Meridian Ave. and I-44 beginning Tuesday as work begins on a bridge rehabilitation project that continues through winter 2020. This project will significantly impact Will Rogers World Airport traffic beginning in mid-September, and drivers should begin planning an alternate route.

I-35 ramp at Waterloo Rd. near Edmond closes nightly next week

The northbound I-35 off-ramp to Waterloo Rd. (mm 146) near Edmond will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, nightly through Sept. 11 for surface repairs.

I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021; expect lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures

Drivers should be alert to the following traffic impacts in the I-235/US-77 construction zone at I-44 for ongoing reconstruction and widening that continues through 2021:

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and along eastbound and westbound I-44 between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B).

Both I-235 and I-44 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends. Eastbound and westbound I-44 lanes are shifted to westbound lanes (to the north) through summer 2020.

Eastbound I-44 traffic planning to exit to southbound I-235/US-77, northbound I-235/US-77 or to southbound Lincoln Blvd. must stay in the far right lane starting at Western Ave. (mm 126) as they cannot access the exits from the through lanes while traffic is shifted to the north. Additionally, eastbound and westbound I-44 has limited merge areas at ramps in the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop and yield when entering I-44 in these areas.

Motorists using the northbound I-235 off-ramp to westbound I-44 (mm 127) will need to come to a complete stop and wait to merge onto I-44 intermittently through summer to allow more room for I-235 bridge beam installation work in that area. Drivers should use extreme caution and be alert to flaggers directing traffic on the ramp during bridge beam installation and new signage to draw attention to the change.

Motorists should be alert to the realignment of the northbound I-235 off-ramp to eastbound I-44. Additionally, eastbound I-44 remains narrowed to two lanes up to Kelley Ave. (mm 128B) and motorists are advised to use caution entering this area of the work zone.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution when merging onto southbound I-235/US-77 from N. 63rd St. as this on-ramp is shifted and there is a limited merge area.

The N. 63rd St. ramp from northbound I-235/US-77 will be narrowed to two lanes at the intersection with right turns allowed from the thru-lane starting through summer.

Northbound I-235 motorists who want to exit at N. 50th St. (mm 4A) will need to be in the far right lane starting at N. 36th St. through summer.

Motorists also should expect intermittent ramp closures throughout the project.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use their Off Broadway alternate routes of I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.

I-35 narrowed at Britton Rd. through mid-September

Southbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes at Britton Rd. (mm 135) through September for bridge rehabilitation.

I-40 remains narrowed at Choctaw Rd. through summer 2020

Eastbound I-40 lanes will be narrowed and shifted between I-240 and Choctaw Rd. (mm 166) through early September for ongoing construction work through late summer 2020.

Note: This work zone is adjacent to an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority work zone on I-40 between Peebly Rd. (mm 169) and Harrah-Newalla Rd. (mm 172).

SH-66/39th Expwy narrowed to one lane at SH-74 through winter

East and westbound SH-66/39th Expwy is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway through winter for bridge deck rehabilitation. The on and off-ramps will remain open, but drivers should reduce speeds and use caution when merging.

Sooner Rd. narrowed to one lane near I-240 through spring 2021

Sooner Rd. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between S.E. 70th St. and S.E. 80th St. through spring 2021 for a bridge rehabilitation project at I-240. Drivers can expect significant lane shifts in this work zone through late 2020.

US-62/N.E. 23rd St. narrowed near Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City through summer 2020

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-62/N.E. 23rd St. between Midwest Blvd. and Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City through summer 2020 for bridge painting.

Douglas Blvd., N.E. 10th St. narrowed to one lane in Midwest City

Douglas Blvd. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between N.E. 10th St. and Cardinal Place in Midwest City as part of a City of Midwest City project. Additionally, east and westbound N.E. 10th St. is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Douglas Blvd as part of the same project. For more information, contact the City of Midwest City at 405-739-1213.

S.E. 29th St. narrowed, lanes shifted at Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City through summer 2020

S.E. 29th St. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Midwest Blvd. and Douglas Blvd. and motorists should be alert to a significant lane shift to the westbound lane (to the north). This work is expected to continue through late summer 2020 as part of a City of Midwest City project. For more information, contact the City of Midwest City at 405-739-1213.

SH-9 shoulder closed at 48th Ave. S.E. in Norman through fall 2020

The right shoulder of westbound SH-9 is closed between 48th Ave. S.E. and 36th Ave. S.E. in Norman through fall 2020 for pedestrian trail construction in partnership with the City of Norman. While no lane closures are anticipated, the speed limit will be reduced in the work zone. For more information, contact the City of Norman at 405-366-5406.

US-81/I-40 Business/SH-66 bridge narrowed, lanes shifted at S.E. 22nd St. in El Reno through summer 2021

Northbound and southbound US-81/I-40 Business/SH-66 traffic is shifted between S.E. 22nd St. and Elm St. in El Reno to a detour just to the east of the bridge through summer 2021 as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project. The detour is one lane in each direction and wide loads are restricted. Use extra caution in the detour, especially at the temporary railroad crossing near Elm St., which will have lights and signs to warn drivers.

SH-4/Piedmont Rd. lanes shifted near Britton Rd. near Yukon through late October

North and southbound SH-4/Piedmont Rd. lanes are shifted to a temporary alignment between Britton Rd. and the North Canadian River near Yukon through late October as part of ongoing bridge reconstruction project between Wilshire Blvd. and Wagner Rd. Additionally, eastbound and westbound Wilshire Blvd. traffic at SH-4 near Yukon will be narrowed and shifted onto temporary lanes through fall 2020 for intersection modification work part of a SH-4 bridge and realignment project. Traffic will be routed onto SH-4 for immediate access onto Wilshire Blvd. at the intersection. Motorists should expect delays and congestion in the area and are urged to use extra caution as SH-4 traffic does not stop at the intersection.

SH-3 narrows at Gregory Rd. in Canadian County daily through fall 2020

SH-3 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Gregory Rd. and Radio Rd., south of Okarche, in Canadian County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through fall 2020 for a resurfacing project. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays in the area.

Oklahoma Ave. in Okarche intermittently narrows through fall 2020

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and lane shifts, as well as temporary sidewalk closures, on Oklahoma Ave./County Line Rd. between US-81/Main St. and First St. in Okarche through fall 2020 for pavement/sidewalk reconstruction in partnership with the Town of Okarche. Construction also will impact on-street parking on Oklahoma Ave. during various phases of the project. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to plan for delays in the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with the possibility of some weekend closures as necessary. For more information, contact the Town of Okarche at 405-263-7290.

OKC Boulevard work continues through summer 2020

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures on the new Oklahoma City Boulevard between E.K. Gaylord Blvd./Shields Ave. and just east of Klein Ave., near Western Ave. for additional work by the City of Oklahoma City for landscaping. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and should plan extra travel time in the area. Harvey Ave. is not accessible from the Oklahoma City Boulevard. Southbound Walker Ave. is narrowed to one lane between S.W. Second St. and S.W. Sixth St. through summer 2020 for resurfacing.

