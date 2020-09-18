Male victim found dead from gunshot wound in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting death after a male victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in Southwest Oklahoma City on Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 6600 block of South McLemore Drive.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim shot to death.
Police have not released the victim’s name or age.
Information on whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended was not provided.
Police were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Oklahoma City police are also investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday night on the northwest part of the city.
