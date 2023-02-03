TAMPA, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – When motorists witnessed a mother goat and her two babies heading up an onramp to Interstate 4 in Tampa, Florida, they got out of their vehicles, barricaded the bleating farm animals, and waited for officers to arrive.

Once there, the good Samaritans helped load the furry family into the back of one of the officer’s vehicles.

“Will this be a first?” one person asks the officer. “Yes, definitely a first!” the officer responded.

Police contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Agricultural Crimes Unit, which located the wayward animals’ owner, and returned them safe and sound.

“That’s what we like to call some ‘goat’ (good) teamwork!” Tampa Police posted on Facebook.