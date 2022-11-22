WICHITA, Kan. (KFOR/Storyful) – Zoologists captured emotional video that brought them to tears after a difficult birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. After being separated due to an emergency cesarean procedure, a mama chimp returns to her enclosure to find her baby wrapped in a blanket. What she did next was priceless.

Chimpanzee Mahale was reunited with her baby Kucheza, which means “play” in Swahili, and zoo officials say she hasn’t put him down since – even holding him while she eats. “Mahale is multi-tasking like a pro!” the Zoo posted.

“Groom, smooch, repeat. Mahale is THE MOST amazing mama!” Zoo officials stated.

The love between this mama and her baby is being seen all over the world, as the video has gone viral.